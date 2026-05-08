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Politics

Analysts divided after Marit Stiles says Doug Ford could end up in prison

By Olivia Bowden & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 4:53 pm
2 min read
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has faced backlash this week for suggesting Premier Doug Ford could end up in prison due to various scandals impacting his government. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has faced backlash this week for suggesting Premier Doug Ford could end up in prison due to various scandals impacting his government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor
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Controversial comments made this week by Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, in which she said Premier Doug Ford could end up imprisoned, have left political analysts divided over whether the rhetoric energized her base or undermined her credibility.

“Don’t worry about it, Doug. When I’m premier, I’m going to call a public inquiry into all of this,” Stiles said. “Maybe you don’t get another mandate because you’ll be in prison, Doug.”

Stiles said “a lot of terrible stuff” is going to be revealed about the conduct of the Ford government if a public inquiry is launched after the premier’s time in office concludes. She brought up the government’s clamp-down on freedom of information legislation and the Greenbelt scandal as examples of Ford’s misconduct.

Progressive Conservatives quickly framed Stiles’ statements as a slide into “Trumpian-style” speech that was beyond the pale.

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Ford called her remarks “unacceptable” and also invoked Trump. “She doesn’t have to apologize, whatever she wants to do,” said Ford. “But we aren’t going to lower ourselves to the Trump-style rhetoric she’s feeling right now.”

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Marion Nader, the CEO of Nexus Strategy Group, said Stiles’ comments employ a political strategy that is common. “Aggressive language is used, and it’s a calculated move to break through the noise and to get attention,” she said.

She said Ford himself made similar comments in 2018 about the gas plant scandal engulfing the provincial government at the time. Then-premier Kathleen Wynne accused Ford of sounding like Trump for suggesting that a “few more Liberals [would be] in jail.”

Stiles is attempting to rally her base and win over some Progressive Conservatives as it’s a moment when the Liberals are going up in the polls, but they do not have a leader, said Nader.

Jamie Ellerton, a principal at Conaptus, a communications agency, said Stiles has not succeeded in energizing her base with the prison comment.

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“I actually think she went too far with what she was trying to say,” he said. “All it’s doing is eroding her credibility.”

What could be seen as successful are Stiles’ recent political advertisements that take her messaging back to its substance, rather than inflammatory comments, said Nader.

The backlash could continue to be an opportunity for Stiles, as each time her prison comment is brought up, she can bring up the scandals plaguing the Ford government, said Nader.

“She can come back and talk about the RCMP investigation, the FOI changes, [Ford’s] cellphone issue, the luxury jet,” she said. “The reason why they do it is to they can keep talking about it.”
Click to play video: 'Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles calls Ford government ‘corrupt,’ gets expelled from legislature'
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles calls Ford government ‘corrupt,’ gets expelled from legislature

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