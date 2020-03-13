Calgary police look to identify attempted fraud suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an attempted fraud incident in southwest Calgary.

On Feb. 18, police said a man attempted to get $5,000 in financing at a Best Buy store using fraudulent documents.

The suspect’s application was ultimately denied, and police said the victim was notified of the attempted fraud.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the incident.

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a fraud suspect, March 13. Calgary Police Service

They’re asking the public to help identify the suspect. Police describe the man as a slim build, dark hair with blond highlights and a moustache and goatee.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.