Calgary police looking for vehicle fraud suspect

Calgary police are looking for a man they believe used a stolen identity to purchase a vehicle in Calgary, Alta.

Police also believe the man purchased another vehicle in Thornhill, Ont., using the same fraudulent identification prior to the purchase in Calgary.

The suspect entered a car dealership on Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. on Tuesday, May 28, and made arrangements to purchase a new Toyota Rav4 SUV through a bank loan, police said, taking possession of the vehicle two days later.

READ MORE: Peterborough experts offer tips on how to protect yourself from a data breach

Police believe the man used a stolen identity from a Saguenay, Que., resident to produce fraudulent ID including a driver’s licence, Social Insurance Number card and health insurance card.

Police describe the man as between 60 and 70 years old with multiple tattoos on his back, chest and arms, possibly with an injury, deformity or identifying mark on his left hand. Police also said he spoke with a French accent.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or activities in Calgary to call 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers, using case number 19314663/2708.