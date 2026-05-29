Winnipeg women, kids cautioned about high-risk sex offender in city

A man considered dangerous towards women, girls and boys has been released from a federal prison in B.C. and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

Marinus Willemse, 59, is a convicted sex offender who is deemed a “high risk” to reoffend in a sexually violent way, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS).

Willemse has served three federal sentences, and after every release, has reoffended within a month of rejoining the population outside of custody.

His lengthy criminal history began in 1986. Police said he tried to lure a group of children by offering to pay them to rake leaves. They ran away, and he was sentenced to just under two years for this offence, according to the news release.

In 1989, he received a decade-long sentence after robbing and sexually assaulting a female employee at a store.

Story continues below advertisement

“When a customer entered the store, the clerk was able to escape, but Willemse forced the customer to drive him to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted and robbed her,” the release said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In November 1999, he tried to lure two young girls who were playing at a playground by offering them cash in exchange for finding his wallet. After taking the girls behind a garage, he exposed himself to the six- and 10-year-olds.

On that same day, more than 20 years ago, Willemse forced his way into a car parked at a shopping mall where a mother and her eight-year-old daughter were.

“He held a knife to the child’s head, threatening to kill her if the mother did not cooperate,” police said.

The two escaped, it added.

Days later, he donned a balaclava and tried to rob a video game store, where a female employee was alone. Police said he tied the employee up and threatened to shoot her if she intervened. He was arrested that day.

Two years later, he was sentenced to 20 years for the robbery – which was later extended after he threatened his parole officer, the WPS said.

Willemse is described by police as five feet 11 inches tall and 224 pounds, with grey shaved hair, blue eyes and a scar on his nose. His forearm tattoo is a snake, and his right upper arm tattoo is of a panther. The other arm has wings and a dragon, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of his release, Willemse is subject to certain conditions, which include a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew when he must be in his home and a ban on any intoxicants and visiting bars or other alcohol-dominant spaces, except for licensed restaurants where he must purchase food.