String of alleged mail thefts in Montreal and Laval leads to 3 arrests

Montreal police are asking the public to be vigilant after arresting three people in connection with alleged mail theft and identity fraud.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation in Montreal and Laval by the police force’s economic crimes squad.

According to police, a network of alleged scammers targeted homes in affluent areas, where mailboxes were easily accessible to people from the outside.

Investigators say the suspects stole mail from their victims in order to obtain their personal information to open new bank accounts. They would then take the newly issued bank cards from the residents’ mailboxes, according to police.

Police allege the suspects used the bank cards to deposit fake cheques and apply for credit cards with high credit limits in order to make fraudulent purchases. Afterwards, the victims’ mail was then rerouted to other addresses, police add.

The three suspects were arrested in June following a sweep by police. They all face several charges.

In the wake of the arrests, police are asking residents to be cautious when it comes to their mail. In order to prevent theft, people should use a mailbox with a lock, collect their mail as soon as possible and have others pick up their mail if they are on vacation, police say.

Police add that residents should also notify Canada Post when they move and contact senders if mail does not arrive. People should also shred documents that contain personal financial information.

Anyone whose mail has been stolen is asked to contact 911 or visit their local police station. They are also advised to report the incident to Canada Post.

