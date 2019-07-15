MP probe of massive Desjardins data breach set to get underway

The massive Desjardins consumer data breach is under renewed scrutiny Monday as members of the House of Commons public safety committee return to Ottawa for an emergency meeting about whether the Quebec firm breached its duty to protect private information last month.

That breach left the bank scrambling to explain how an employee was able to leak the social insurance numbers and other sensitive consumer information of roughly 2.9 million clients to a third-party and prompted Desjardians to announce what it billed as permanent digital protection for all of its customers.

Just hours before the public safety committee was set to meet, the firm put out a press release saying the unclear measures, described only as permanent digital protection, would be made available not only to those clients whose personal information was breached. It has previously offered Equifax credit monitoring.

The employee Desjardins says is responsible has since been fired.

But the members of the public safety committee are set to hear from a number of witnesses on Monday at what is currently scheduled to be a closed-door meeting starting at around 1 p,m. ET.

John McKay, the Liberal chair of the committee, described the meeting as “preliminary” in an interview with the West Block on Sunday.

The RCMP’s Cyber Security Centre is among those set to appear, he said, along with Desjardins representatives and others from within government.

Both the federal privacy commissioner and his Quebec counterpart have also launched investigations into the breach.

