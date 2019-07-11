Regina couple facing 73 charges for fraud, identity theft

A Regina couple is jointly facing a total of 73 charges related to identity theft and fraud.

The offences occurred in the city between July 2, 2018, and June 14, 2019, according to Regina police.

The charges are a result of an investigation by police’s commercial crime unit.

Logan Lee Cardinal, 26, and Kassa Lee McManhus-Bohach, 22, were initially arrested on May 9 in an apartment in the 800-block of Empress Street.

A search was executed that day and investigators found about 3,000 documents belonging to 96 different identities. Computer and printing equipment were also seized.

Police said it’s alleged Cardinal and McManhus-Bohach would gather information about potential victims, then forge documents such as bank statements, pay stubs, driver’s licences, and status cards. The couple would then apply for loans, credit cards, and bank accounts using their victims’ identity.

Cardinal and McManhus-Bohach were re-arrested on July 3 from a hotel room in the 1900-block of Rupert Street. Police said they found a computer, printer/scanner, and ID documents, as well as items fraudulently purchased using other people’s identities. The two people were then charged with numerous offences.

Cardinal is facing 43 charges including 16 charges of identity theft, 14 charges of fraud, forgery, and making and possessing counterfeit money.

McManhus-Bohach is facing 30 charges — 22 of them jointly with Cardinal — including 12 charges of identity theft, nine charges of identity fraud, four charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and forgery.

Cardinal appeared in Regina provincial court on May 10 initially, and again on July 4 after further investigation leading to 36 remaining charges for him.

McManhus-Bohach was in court on July 4.