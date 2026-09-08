‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton fired following investigation

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Longtime Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has been fired from the hit game show, according to Sony Pictures Television.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately,” a company spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone and Variety.

Thornton was suspended from Wheel of Fortune last week after Sony Pictures Television said the studio would be recasting while it conducted a thorough investigation into allegations against game show announcer.

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“We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton,” Sony Pictures TV said in a statement to Variety at the time. “He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

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Thornton’s firing comes after TMZ published a report over an alleged incident that took place on a commercial flight on American Airlines in May. The outlet posted photos of what allegedly appeared to be Thornton with his laptop open on a “disturbing chat room.”

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Another passenger allegedly complained about Thornton to a flight attendant.

In a statement to Global News, American Airlines did not mention Thornton by name but did confirm there was an incident on a flight in May.

“On ​May 14, ​American Airlines ​Flight ​1276 ​was met by ​law enforcement ​upon ​arrival at ​Los ​Angeles ​International ​Airport ​(LAX) following concerns reported by a customer ​onboard,” the statement said.

Thornton’s lawyer told TMZ that the former Wheel of Fortune announcer “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime.”

“When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go,” his lawyer added.

After the outlet posted the alleged photos in a separate report, Thornton’s lawyer said the former Wheel of Fortune announcer had “become active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation.”

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Global News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for further comment, but has not received a response.

Thornton has been the voice of Wheel of Fortune since 2010, following the death of original announcer Charlie O’Donnell.

He started as a guest announcer and officially joined the show as the main announcer for the 29th season in 2011, according to IMDb.

Thornton has also been the announcer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune since 2021.