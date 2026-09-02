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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 3, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Fact: women lie.

  2. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    This whole thing shouldn’t even be in the news, because there are no substantiative facts.

  3. Les
    September 2, 2026 at 12:43 pm

    So, a nothingburger article.

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Entertainment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer Jim Thornton suspended amid ‘allegations’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 11:16 am
2 min read
Jim Thornton at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Jim Thornton at the 2026 Voice Arts Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, Calif. Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images
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Longtime Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton has been suspended from the hit game show, according to Sony Pictures Television.

Sony Pictures Television said the studio will be recasting while it conducts a thorough investigation into allegations against Thornton.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton,” Sony Pictures TV said in a statement to Variety. “He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Pat Sajak says farewell to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 40-plus years'
Pat Sajak says farewell to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after 40-plus years

Global News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for further comment, but has not received a response.

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TMZ was first to report Thornton’s suspension from the game show following an alleged incident on a commercial airline flight Thornton was reportedly aboard in May.

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Another passenger allegedly complained about Thornton to a flight attendant.

In a statement to Global News, American Airlines did not mention Thornton by name but did confirm there was an incident on a flight in May.

“On ​May 14, ​American Airlines ​Flight ​1276 ​was met by ​law enforcement ​upon ​arrival at ​Los ​Angeles ​International ​Airport ​(LAX) following concerns reported by a customer ​onboard,” the statement said.

Thornton’s lawyer told TMZ that the Wheel of Fortune announcer “did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, and has not been charged with any crime.”

“When questioned about the complaint made by a fellow passenger on the flight, law enforcement spoke to him for five minutes or less, immediately determined that no wrongdoing had occurred and told my client he was free to go,” his lawyer added.

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‘Wheel of Fortune’ guess goes viral

Thornton has been the voice of Wheel of Fortune since 2010, following the death of original announcer Charlie O’Donnell.

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He started as a guest announcer and officially joined the show as the main announcer for the 29th season in 2011, according to IMDb.

Thornton has also been the announcer for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune since 2021.

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