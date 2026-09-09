Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police ‘concerned’ for welfare of dad, 2 kids missing for 12 days

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Left to right: George, 6; Scot MacDermid, 42; Lesley, 9. View image in full screen
Left to right: George, 6; Scot MacDermid, 42; Lesley, 9. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton police are looking for a father and his two children who have not been heard from in 12 days.

Scot MacDermid, 42, was last seen with his children, George and Lesley, in north Edmonton.

MacDermid has been unreachable, Edmonton Police Service said, and he and his children have not been seen or heard from since Friday, Aug. 28.

“As a result, police are concerned for their welfare,” said an EPS news release issued Tuesday night.

Police said their last known whereabouts were the Manning Town Centre shopping complex in northeast Edmonton, near 155 Avenue and 37 Street.

Scot MacDermid is five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Police said he has brown hair and blue eyes.

Scot MacDermid, 42. View image in full screen
Scot MacDermid, 42. Edmonton Police Service

His son George, who is six, is described as being four-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 45 lbs. George has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement
George, 6.
George, 6. Edmonton Police Service

His daughter Lesley, who is nine, is described as four-feet, four-inches tall and also weighs about 45 lbs. She has medium-length curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lesley, 9.
Lesley, 9. Edmonton Police Service

At the same time, police said if the trio is spotted, they should not be approached.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, anyone who has seen Scot, George or Lesley or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices