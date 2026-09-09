Edmonton police ‘concerned’ for welfare of dad, 2 kids missing for 12 days

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Edmonton police are looking for a father and his two children who have not been heard from in 12 days.

Scot MacDermid, 42, was last seen with his children, George and Lesley, in north Edmonton.

MacDermid has been unreachable, Edmonton Police Service said, and he and his children have not been seen or heard from since Friday, Aug. 28.

“As a result, police are concerned for their welfare,” said an EPS news release issued Tuesday night.

Police said their last known whereabouts were the Manning Town Centre shopping complex in northeast Edmonton, near 155 Avenue and 37 Street.

Scot MacDermid is five-feet, five-inches tall and weighs about 160 lbs. Police said he has brown hair and blue eyes.

View image in full screen Scot MacDermid, 42. Edmonton Police Service

His son George, who is six, is described as being four-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 45 lbs. George has short, curly brown hair and brown eyes.

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George, 6. Edmonton Police Service

His daughter Lesley, who is nine, is described as four-feet, four-inches tall and also weighs about 45 lbs. She has medium-length curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lesley, 9. Edmonton Police Service

At the same time, police said if the trio is spotted, they should not be approached.

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Instead, anyone who has seen Scot, George or Lesley or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.