Mother of slain children opposes Guy Turcotte’s release

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Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion advised.

The mother of two children murdered by their father says she is not ready to face the man who killed them, but plans to do so later this month when he appears before the Parole Board of Canada.

Isabelle Gaston, whose children, Olivier and Anne-Sophie, were stabbed to death by her ex-husband, former cardiologist Guy Turcotte, in 2009, announced in an emotional post on social media that she will deliver a victim impact statement at Turcotte’s parole hearing on Sept. 22.

Guy Turcotte leaves the courtroom at the Saint Jérôme courthouse in 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“I knew this day would come and I’ve been trying to prepare myself for it for a long time,” Gaston wrote. “I truly do not feel ready to face it.”

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Turcotte was sentenced in 2016 to 17 years in prison without parole eligibility for murdering the children, who were aged five and three. He is now seeking permission for supervised temporary absences outside prison.

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Gaston says she is reliving years of trauma to explain to parole board members why she believes Turcotte should not be granted any additional freedom.

“This is like the second nightmare of judicial proceedings starting for her,” said victims’ rights advocate Darlene Ryan.

Ryan says parole hearings can force families to revisit some of the most painful moments of their lives. Her stepdaughter, Brigitte Serre, was murdered in 2006, and Ryan has delivered victim impact statements during proceedings involving her killer.

“You do have to delve deep down and relive everything. And then you have to put it into words,” Ryan said.

Criminal lawyer Eric Sutton says supervised absences can be an important step in the correctional process.

“If these absences went well, then they’d be more inclined to give an offender parole,” Sutton said.

The Parole Board of Canada told Global News it will not publicly disclose whether it grants Turcotte’s request.

Sutton noted that, given the high-profile nature of the case, authorities could also consider any potential risks to Turcotte’s safety should he be allowed into the community.

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“That’s a concern they could validly have,” he said.

Victims’ rights advocate Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, whose daughter was murdered in 2002, argues Turcotte should not be granted supervised visits. Boisvenu said he believes withholding information about parole decisions offers more protection to offenders than to the public.

“He killed two kids, and keeping all information secret means we have more protection for criminals than for society,” Boisvenu said.

Boisvenu, who appeared before the parole board in 2025 to oppose the release of his daughter’s killer, said allowing supervised absences in Turcotte’s case would send the wrong message.

“That sends a strong message to society that killing kids is not a serious crime,” he said.

Sutton, however, noted that seeking temporary releases as a parole eligibility date approaches is a normal part of the corrections system.

“He’s subject to a 17-year parole ineligibility period, which is substantial. As that period approaches expiry, it’s perfectly normal that the offender will seek some form of temporary release,” Sutton said.

Gaston declined Global News’ request for an interview, citing concerns that public comments could interfere with the process. Ryan and Boisvenu say they have both reached out to offer their support.

“You just have to follow your heart and do the best that you can to defend your loved one’s memory,” Ryan said.

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It remains possible that Turcotte’s request for supervised absences will be denied following the hearing later this month.