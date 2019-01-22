Taylor Braat

Radio anchor/reporter

Taylor Braat got into journalism because she loves hearing people’s stories and believes human connection is life’s greatest gift.

Her journalistic interests include reporting on marginalized communities and those facing adversity, as well as animal rights stories, and health.

Above all, her work in journalism is driven by a fascination of how society moves.

Taylor joined the team at Global News Radio 880 Edmonton and CHED as a reporter and anchor in Summer 2018.

She grew up in Calgary but is proud to call Edmonton her home, which means she spends countless hours on the QEII.

Taylor is a graduate of NAIT’s Television and Radio Broadcasting program and dipped her toes into news for the first time there as the editor-in-chief of the school’s student run paper The NAIT Nugget.

To complete her diploma, she became a news intern in Fort Saskatchewan with MIX 103.7, before heading to Fort McMurray at the start of 2016.

A career highlight for Taylor was broadcasting from Calgary during the month of the wildfire to serve evacuees with vital information needed throughout the month residents were displaced.

Before joining the Corus newsroom, she spent time at the Sherwood Park News as a photographer and reporter where she covered the art scene, breaking news and everything in between.

Though Taylor has only lived in Edmonton proper for three years, she loves the opportunity to learn more about this community that continues to amaze her.

In her spare time, Taylor loves to be active and do yoga, travel, take photos and dream about when she’s finally able to adopt a cat and/or a Chihuahua.