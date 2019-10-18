Saskatchewan’s Hunter Brothers release new song ‘Silver Lining’

Send this page to someone via email

A group of brothers from Saskatchewan is deepening their mark in Canadian country music with their new song ‘Silver Lining.’ It was released Friday.

The Hunter Brothers hail from Shaunavon, Sask., about 110 kilometres southeast from Swift Current.

“Music video are cool because they make moments immortal almost,” said Brock Hunter. “I spent five years and over 3,000 hours building my airplane and just got it completed and in this one, I get to feature that and so now its going to forever live on.”

The band has recently made headlines, with a tribute the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, and when their song “Lost” became a #1 single in April.

#1???? WOOOOOW…THANK YOU!!!!!

We don’t even know what to say right now…Words will not be enough to express our gratitude to every single one of you who had a hand in making this happen for a bunch of #Saskatchewan farm boys today. pic.twitter.com/8MriontmcQ — Hunter Brothers (@HunterBros) April 8, 2019

Catch more behind the scenes and an exclusive interview with the Hunter Brothers on Focus Saskatchewan on Nov. 23.

