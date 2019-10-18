Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan’s Hunter Brothers release new song ‘Silver Lining’

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:35 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 3:40 pm
Shaunavon's Hunter Brothers released their new song Silver Linings on Friday.
Shaunavon's Hunter Brothers released their new song Silver Linings on Friday. File / Global News

A group of brothers from Saskatchewan is deepening their mark in Canadian country music with their new song ‘Silver Lining.’ It was released Friday.

The Hunter Brothers hail from Shaunavon, Sask., about 110 kilometres southeast from Swift Current.

Story continues below advertisement

“Music video are cool because they make moments immortal almost,” said Brock Hunter. “I spent five years and over 3,000 hours building my airplane and just got it completed and in this one, I get to feature that and so now its going to forever live on.”

READ MORE: Hunter Brothers deliver touching tribute to Humboldt Broncos

The band has recently made headlines, with a tribute the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, and when their song “Lost” became a #1 single in April.

WATCH – behind the scenes footage from Silver Lining

Behind the Scenes from Hunter Brothers’ Silver Linings
Behind the Scenes from Hunter Brothers’ Silver Linings

Catch more behind the scenes and an exclusive interview with the Hunter Brothers on Focus Saskatchewan on Nov. 23.

Story continues below advertisement
taylor.braat@globalnews.ca
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HockeySaskatchewanHumboldt BroncosCountry MusicCanadian Country MusicShaunavonHunter BrothersSaskatchewan Country Music
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.