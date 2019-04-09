Saskatchewan’s Hunter Brothers celebrate first No. 1 hit

Shaunavon’s own The Hunter Brothers reached a major career milestone on Monday.

Their song Lost became the band’s first No. 1 hit on Canadian country radio.

The five brothers took to Twitter to thank their fans and family for making it happen.

“Words will not be enough to express our gratitude to every single one of you who had a hand in making this happen for a bunch of Saskatchewan farm boys,” the post read.

They went on to describe the success of the single as the fuel to make them work harder.

