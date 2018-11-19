Country Thunder lineup released: Tim McGraw joins Chris Stapleton in Craven

Country stars Tim McGraw, Dallas Smith and Jake Owens are just a few of the artists who will be joining headliner Chris Stapleton in Craven next summer for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2019.

The announcement was made on Monday inside the Ag-Ex Pavilion at Evraz Place, during the Canadian Western Agribition’s official kickoff.

“Saskatchewan is home and this is the one we get most excited about,” said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals’ CEO.

“Chris Stapleton is the biggest artist in country music and fans here have been excited since we announced him at last year’s festival.”

The return of McGraw and Owen to Craven is something Vollhoffer said he’s been looking forward to for a while.

“The timing was right with both McGraw and Owen enjoying banner years, while Dallas Smith has grown into a superstar, first appearing in the Craven Valley in 2012,” Vollhoffer said.

“We couldn’t be more proud and excited of the lineup which has been put together for some of the greatest country music fans in the world.”

Roots, country and Americana legend Steve Earle and the Dukes are also on the lineup card along with Lonestar and ’90s country stars Travis Tritt and Terri Clark.

Gord Bamford, Shawn Austin, The Reklaws, Meghan Patrick, Madeline Merlo, The Road Hammers, JoJo Mason, Jimmie Allen and Saskatchewan’s own Hunter Brothers will also be part of the festival.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at on the Country Thunder website.