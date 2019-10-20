Regina police issue warning of scam involving SIN number fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have issued a warning of an “active” phone scam in the Regina area.

Police say they’ve received several complaints from individuals who’ve received phone calls from people claiming that their Social Insurance Numbers (SINs) have been compromised.

Police say the callers will ask people to confirm their SIN over the phone, often saying they work in government departments, and their phone numbers can look legitimate.

The callers have been aggressive, and they’ve used threats of legal action, prompting the victim to stay on the phone or call back.

Police said the conversation typically leads to the victim revealing personal identification and financial information or agreeing to pay a fictitious debt.

Regina police are reminding the public that the Canada Revenue Agency and other government departments don’t handle business in this manner. They don’t request or issue payment by money-transfer services (such as Interac eTransfer), gift cards (such as iTunes cards), or digital currency (such as BitCoin).

To report the existence or recurrence of phone scams contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online. Anyone who has been a victim of this type of scam, or any other, is advised to contact police. More information about recognizing scams is available at here.