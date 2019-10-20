Menu

Crime

Regina police issue warning of scam involving SIN number fraud

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 6:37 pm
The Regina police are warning residents in the area of a scam involving SIN fraud.
The Regina police are warning residents in the area of a scam involving SIN fraud. File/ Global News

Regina police have issued a warning of an “active” phone scam in the Regina area.

Police say they’ve received several complaints from individuals who’ve received phone calls from people claiming that their Social Insurance Numbers (SINs) have been compromised.

Police say the callers will ask people to confirm their SIN over the phone, often saying they work in government departments, and their phone numbers can look legitimate.

The callers have been aggressive, and they’ve used threats of legal action, prompting the victim to stay on the phone or call back.

READ MORE: Regina couple facing 73 charges for fraud, identity theft

Police said the conversation typically leads to the victim revealing personal identification and financial information or agreeing to pay a fictitious debt.

Regina police are reminding the public that the Canada Revenue Agency and other government departments don’t handle business in this manner. They don’t request or issue payment by money-transfer services (such as Interac eTransfer), gift cards (such as iTunes cards), or digital currency (such as BitCoin).

Story continues below advertisement

To report the existence or recurrence of phone scams contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online. Anyone who has been a victim of this type of scam, or any other, is advised to contact police. More information about recognizing scams is available at here.

