Crime

Regina police looking for 2 suspects after male gets tasered, robbed

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 1:57 pm
Regina police are looking for a male and female suspect who attempted to rob and used a taser on a man early Saturday morning.
Regina police are looking for a male and female suspect who attempted to rob and used a taser on a man early Saturday morning.

Regina police say they’re looking for a male and female suspect following a robbery involving a taser.

Officers said that just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the 7-11 at Arcola Avenue for a report of a robbery.

A group of patrons was allegedly approached by the male and female who demanded property from one of the males in the group.

The female used the taser and assaulted the male victim.

The female used the taser and assaulted the male victim.

Police said he did not sustain any injuries.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

