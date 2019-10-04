Shot fired at home on Elphinstone Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is searching for a suspect after a home was reportedly shot at on Thursday night.

Police say a bullet entered the bedroom window of a residence on the 500 block of Elphinstone Street shortly before 10 p.m.

Although there were people home, nobody was injured during the shooting, police said.

Police said they don’t have a description of the suspect and are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

