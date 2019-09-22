Regina woman allegedly attacked with machete, bear spray in street robbery: police

Regina police say a woman was allegedly swung at with a machete in a robbery early Saturday morning.

She was in a business in the 1100 block of Angus Street when two male suspects approached her, police say.

One of the males used bear spray, officers say, while the second struck her with a machete.

Police say the suspects then stole her property and fled the area.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, police say.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to the incident.

Suspect #1 is described as a male wearing a black hat with a white logo, a white bandanna with a color combination of blue, purple and white, and yellow runners, carrying bear spray.

Suspect #2 is described as a male wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, blue jeans, and black and white runners, carrying a machete.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).