Regina Police investigate bear spray attacks in North Central

Regina Police say it is unclear whether three separate bear spray attacks that happened in North Central Wednesday are connected.

The first happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Garnet Street.

Officers say a woman was sprayed in the face while walking home. EMS treated her for minor injuries.

The second attack happened around 7:10 p.m. when a driver and pedestrian got into a dispute in the 1400 block of Robinson Street.

Police say the suspect took off while the male victim was able to pull over safely.

Finally, officers were called to a park in the 1200 block of Athol Street, just before midnight, after two men were sprayed in the face by a group of people, before fleeing the scene.

Police say none of the victims’ injuries in any of the incidents were serious.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.