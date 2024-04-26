Menu

Canada

Military judges don’t have divided loyalties, Canada’s top court rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sexual misconduct will be removed from Canada’s military justice system jurisdiction'
Sexual misconduct will be removed from Canada’s military justice system jurisdiction
Defence Minister Bill Blair introduced new legislation on Thursday that would remove the Canadian military justice system's jurisdiction to investigate sexual misconduct. The nine proposed amendments address key recommendations made in independent and external reviews conducted by former Supreme Court Justices Louise Arbour and Morris J. Fish – Mar 21, 2024
The Supreme Court of Canada says the constitutional right of judicial independence is not compromised for soldiers appearing in front of military judges.

Nine members of the Canadian Armed Forces argued that military judges may have divided loyalties, because they are also military officers who are part of a chain of command.

Some of the military judges in those cases agreed that they lack judicial independence, because they could be vulnerable to pressure from higher ranks.

Click to play video: '‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms'
‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms
But the military’s appeals court disagreed, saying the system is sufficiently impartial and independent to allow for fair trials.

In today’s ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals brought by Forces members.

A majority of the court noted safeguards in Canadian law to preserve the independence of military judges.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

