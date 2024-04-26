Military judges don’t have divided loyalties, Canada’s top court rules

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada says the constitutional right of judicial independence is not compromised for soldiers appearing in front of military judges.

Nine members of the Canadian Armed Forces argued that military judges may have divided loyalties, because they are also military officers who are part of a chain of command.

Some of the military judges in those cases agreed that they lack judicial independence, because they could be vulnerable to pressure from higher ranks.

12:28 ‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms

But the military’s appeals court disagreed, saying the system is sufficiently impartial and independent to allow for fair trials.

Story continues below advertisement

In today’s ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals brought by Forces members.

A majority of the court noted safeguards in Canadian law to preserve the independence of military judges.