Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Joly says Israeli Rafah invasion would be ‘unacceptable,’ urges ceasefire

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 11:57 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Gaza crisis: Hamas accepts ceasefire deal as Israeli invasion looms'
Gaza crisis: Hamas accepts ceasefire deal as Israeli invasion looms
While Hamas has accepted a ceasefire proposal that would lead to a hostage-prisoner exchange and a pause in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, Israel is still weighing the offer. Crystal Goomansingh explains how Israel is now ordering people to get out of Rafah, and the growing fears about what Israeli military action could cause.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Israeli forces seize control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Mélanie Joly, is warning the offensive could have dire consequences in an already “catastrophic” situation.

“An invasion of Rafah, which would endanger the lives of women and children and innocent civilians, is completely unacceptable,” Joly said on her way into a cabinet meeting Tuesday.

“We need a ceasefire now. We need to make sure that hostages be released. We need to make sure humanitarian aid goes into Gaza. The violence must stop. Hamas must lay down its weapons.”

Click to play video: 'Celebrations erupt in Rafah as Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal for Gaza'
Celebrations erupt in Rafah as Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal for Gaza

Rafah is the main gateway for humanitarian aid into southern Gaza.

Story continues below advertisement

More than a million people are crammed into the city, most of whom have been displaced by the conflict, which reached its seven-month mark this week.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic,” Joly said.

Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, announced on Monday it had agreed to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands.

Click to play video: 'Israel warns civilians in Rafah to evacuate as IDF assault appears imminent: ‘Where will the people go?’'
Israel warns civilians in Rafah to evacuate as IDF assault appears imminent: ‘Where will the people go?’

“We’ve been following the negotiations, which are very fluid. We’ve been in contact with many officials on the Israeli side, on the Qatari side, on the Egyptian side. We hope the negotiations are fruitful,” Joly said.

Trending Now

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against an incursion into Rafah.

“The president doesn’t want to see operations in Rafah that put at greater risk the more than a million people that are seeking refuge there,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, while another 250 were taken hostage.

While the violence rages on, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating by the day. The head of the United Nations World Food Program warned on Sunday that northern Gaza is experiencing a “full-blown famine.”

Canada’s International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen said an Israeli offensive in the southern city will only lead to more misery.

“There’s over 1.5 million with nowhere else to go. They’re trapped there. No access to humanitarian aid. This will cause a lot of civilian casualties,” he said.

Hussen said the Canadian government had advised against this operation and is “very disappointed” with the latest developments.

“We were hoping that the operation would not happen,” Hussen said.

— with files from The Associated Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices