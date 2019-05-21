Regina man facing weapons charges after several guns, machetes seized

A Regina man is facing several firearms and weapons charges following an investigation which occurred Saturday, May 18 at about 9 p.m.

Regina police responded to a report of a child in distress in the 400 block of McIntyre Street. When they arrived, they were let into the residence by the occupant.

READ MORE: Regina man facing 20 firearm charges

Four children were located, according to police, but they were all sleeping. Police say it’s likely the sound came from a dog in the residence.

Police did a walk-through of the home and located a firearm and “various types and quantities of ammunition nearby,” according to police.

They also found more firearms, firearm parts, ammunition, body armour, knives, and machetes in the home, as well as information on modifying firearms to be fully automatic, and information on making explosives.

According to police, arrangements were made for the safety of the children.

James Augustus Allen, 36, was arrested and the weapons were seized.

Allen faces nine charges including three counts of possession of firearms knowing their possession is unauthorized, and three counts of careless use of a firearm.

Allen was in provincial court Tuesday.