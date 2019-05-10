Crime
May 10, 2019 11:36 am

Regina man facing 20 firearm charges

A Regina man is facing several charges after Regina police teams carried out a search warrant May 9, 2019.

The Regina Police Service street gang unit carried out a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of McTavish Street Thursday night at about 10 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation.

The search was assisted by the members of the street crimes and drug units, SWAT, police dog, and crisis negotiation teams.

Several firearms and ammunition were located during the search, police said.

Brendan Irvine Starr, 37, of Regina is facing 20 charges including three counts each of possessing a firearm for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Starr is scheduled to appear Friday in Regina provincial court.

