68-year-old Regina man faces firearms-related charges following traffic stop

A 68-year-old man is facing six firearms-related charges following an overnight traffic stop.

At 1:36 a.m. on Thursday, Regina police members on routine patrol observed suspicious activity in the area of the 1400 block of McTavish Street near a residence known for previous criminal activity. Police stopped a vehicle that had just dropped off a man in the area.

READ MORE: Two men charged in Regina firearm incident

The driver of the vehicle reportedly allowed police to search his vehicle and officers “immediately” located a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle wrapped in a garment. Police also found a backpack containing several rounds of ammunition.

Paul Frederick Gilewicz of Regina now faces six charges including possession of a firearm knowing it was obtained by crime and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

He made his first court appearance Thursday morning in Regina Provincial Court.