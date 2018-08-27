Two men charged in Regina firearm incident
Two Regina men have been charged following an incident of a man allegedly pointing a gun at members of the public on Aug. 24.
Guy Kendrick Lenney Favel, 25, and Jeremy Ryan Lee Favel, 23, are facing charges including possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, break and enter to house with intent, and resisting arrest.
Regina police – along with the members of the Special Weapons and Tactics and the Crisis Negotiation Team – attended to the 800 block of Elphinstone Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
After a lengthy negotiation and the use of tear gas, the two occupants were arrested and charged.
A searched revealed the firearm to be an airsoft handgun.
Both accused were in Regina provincial court Monday morning.
