Two men charged in Regina firearm incident

Two Regina men have been charged following an incident of a man allegedly pointing a gun at members of the public on Aug. 24.

Guy Kendrick Lenney Favel, 25, and Jeremy Ryan Lee Favel, 23, are facing charges including possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, break and enter to house with intent, and resisting arrest.

Regina police – along with the members of the Special Weapons and Tactics and the Crisis Negotiation Team – attended to the 800 block of Elphinstone Street at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

After a lengthy negotiation and the use of tear gas, the two occupants were arrested and charged.

A searched revealed the firearm to be an airsoft handgun.

Both accused were in Regina provincial court Monday morning.