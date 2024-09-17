RCMP issue ‘dangerous person alert’ over 2 armed men in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has issued a “dangerous person alert” for parts of central Alberta as officers try to track down two men armed with guns following a robbery.

The alert was issued at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday for Mayerthorpe and Lac Ste. Anne County. In the Mayerthorpe area, police said the alert was particularly relevant for the area of Highway 18 and Township Road 572, between Range Road 92 and Range Road 80.

One suspect is described as a man who is about 30 years old, about five-foot-11 in height and who weighs about 205 pounds. He has dark hair, brown eyes and is wearing a cowboy hat and a black sweater.

The second suspect is described as being a man, about six feet tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and is wearing a black flat brim hat with red letters.

“Do not open the door to strangers or pick up hitchhikers,” the RCMP said. “Do not approach suspects.

“Report all sightings to 911.”

Just after 10:30 a.m., Northern Gateway Public Schools, which operates more than a dozen schools in Mayerthorpe and other nearby communities, posted on social media that

Elmer Elson Elementary School and Mayerthorpe High School “have enacted a precautionary hold and secure.”

They said the decision to implement hold-and-secure protocols in the school was a result of advice from the RCMP “due to activity in the town of Mayerthorpe.”

“Students are safe and in class, and will be kept in the school until the hold and secure has been lifted,” the school division said.

Mayerthorpe is located about 140 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

More to come…