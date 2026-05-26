Victim in Coquitlam home invasion was confined for 2 days before getting free: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP say the 79-year-old victim of Friday’s home invasion was confined for two days before he was able to free himself.

The suspect is still at large.

“This incident took place on May 22nd, but the victim had been confined and wasn’t able to free themselves until the 24th, which is when we received the report of this incident,” Sgt. Adriana O’Malley, media relations officer with the Coquitlam RCMP, told Global News.

She said the victim was asleep in his home and awoke to find a stranger in his house.

He was then assaulted and forcibly confined while the suspect allegedly stole the man’s credit cards, cellphone and vehicle.

“What we do know from our investigation is that earlier in the day on May 22nd, one of the neighbours of the victim was approached by a man posing as a tradesperson and this person asked about this particular victim and his residence,” O’Malley said.

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“Based on the investigation, we believe that the individual who approached the neighbour and the individual who later subsequently broke into the residence are one in the same.”

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The suspect was captured on surveillance camera in a neighbour’s driveway in the 2700 block of Nadina Drive.

He is described as muscular and rotund, and was wearing a dark baseball hat with the words ‘RCMP’ and logo on the front.

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O’Malley said the victim suffered only minor injuries and did not require a trip to the hospital.

“You can imagine this would have been a very frightening and difficult situation for this victim,” she said.

“First of all, to awaken, to find somebody inside of his residence and then for, you know, to take approximately two days to be able to free himself. So you know we are appealing to the public to help us with this investigation, which is why we issued a photo of the suspect. You know we’re asking anyone who may have information or who may have seen something on the 22nd to contact us.”

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The suspect is believed to be in possession of the victim’s vehicle. Coquitlam RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a green 2022 Hyundai Kona with BC Licence Plate AWE311. If you see this vehicle, do not approach; call 911 and report it to the police of jurisdiction.