Dangerous person alert dropped in central Alberta, 1 person in custody

A dangerous person alert that was issued for a portion of central Alberta on Tuesday morning has been dropped and officials say one of the two people police were searching for is in custody.

At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Alberta RCMP issued a dangerous person alert for the Mayerthorpe and Lac Ste. Anne County areas. Police said they were looking for two men following an armed robbery.

Mayerthorpe RCMP said officers received information at about 9 a.m. that a stolen vehicle from Edmonton may be in the surrounding area. Police located the vehicle, but it fled from officers. They later found the vehicle abandoned.

Police believed the suspects fled on foot and that they were armed. In an update around 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said they believed the suspects were no longer in the area and there was no longer an imminent risk to the public.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the emergency alert was cancelled.

“One of the suspects from yesterday’s armed robbery is in custody,” an update on the Alberta Emergency Alert’s X account read.

“Investigation continued regarding the other, but he is no longer considered an imminent threat to the public. It is safe to resume normal activities.”

Two Mayerthorpe schools were placed on hold and secure for a period of time on Tuesday morning.

Some area businesses announced they were temporarily closing their doors to customers because of the alert.

Mayerthorpe is located about 140 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.