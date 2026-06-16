Toronto police say ‘criminals for hire’ behind U.S. Consulate, synagogue shootings

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Police say they believe young “criminals for hire” are behind dozens of shootings across Toronto, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March and others that involved synagogues.

Two handguns seized during dawn raids last week could be connected to 27 separate shootings across the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.

One of those raids involved Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who died after being shot last Thursday.

The 43-year-old emergency task force member was among the officers executing a search warrant at 15 Martha Eaton Way, an apartment building near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, at about 5:40 a.m. June 11.

After those raids officers seized two handguns. One, police said, was linked to six shootings, the other was associated with 21 reports.

Investigators said they believed the guns were being passed between different shooters rather than only having two suspects.

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'Criminals for hire'

The firearms seized during those raids are also linked to shootings at synagogues across Toronto.

“What we are dealing with in this case and in other unrelated incidents, including shootings at synagogues in Jewish schools, is a recurring and similar modus operandi: that is criminals for hire,” Demkiw told reporters.

“Through encrypted messaging apps, young people are hired to carry out attacks against various targets. And in order to get paid, they’re required to film their attacks.”

Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp are the apps being used, investigators said.

Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said officers had linked a variety of shootings across the city.

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He said that, on March 25, officers responded to shots being fired at a building in Scarborough. The next day, they were called to a similar crime in Etobicoke.

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Both, he said, were believed to involve the same individuals as the shooting at the U.S. Consulate.

Police have made several arrests, but Matthews said another investigation is trying to determine who may have recruited people to carry out the shootings.

“While we’ve been able to connect these firearms to numerous instances, we are still working to identify not only the individuals responsible for pulling the triggers but also those who may have directed or organized these acts of violence,” he said.

'Who is paying for this?'

While the shooting at the U.S. Consulate has been linked to groups associated with the Iranian regime by prosecutors in the United States, Demkiw said Toronto police were keeping an open mind.

“Who is paying for this? This is what we are trying to determine, including by working with our RCMP and FBI colleagues,” he said.

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“Now, I know there’s been a lot of reporting about criminal groups and foreign actors. But what I can tell you is that we are still working actively to investigate who is responsible for orchestrating these criminal acts.”

The March shooting at the consulate on University Avenue was linked by authorities in the U.S. to an alleged international campaign from Iranian-backed groups against targets in Europe and North America. After that shooting, an Iraqi national was arrested in the U.S. and charged with terrorism offences.

U.S. prosecutors alleged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi and others were behind the Toronto attack, as well as a second attack targeting a synagogue in Canada, while also coordinating nearly 20 attacks across Europe tied to an Iranian-backed militant network.

They claimed Al-Saadi had a role as a senior member of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to the unsealed U.S. criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Al-Saadi and others “planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility” for at least 18 terrorist attacks across Europe, along with “two additional attacks in Canada.”

“In Europe, we have our guys; even in America, for example, the other day, and in Canada we have our guys,” Al-Saadi allegedly said during an April 1 recorded call cited in the filing.

Demkiw and Matthews both stopped short of commenting on the link, but the chief acknolwedged the shootings appeared designed to cause fear in the Jewish community.

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“What we know is that bad actors are using criminal elements in our city to carry out these dangerous incidents,” he said. “It is clear that some of the people hiring these criminals want to create a sense of fear in our communities, including in the Jewish community.”

'An outstanding suspect'

Several arrests have been made so far in the investigation, although police said it is likely more will follow.

On Friday, police announced that 18-year-old Sheldon Tracy-Stewart was arrested in connection with the consulate shooting. He faces 11 charges, including discharging a firearm, illegal firearm possession and vehicle theft.

He was also charged with failing to comply with a release order, as court documents obtained by Global News alleged Tracy-Stewart was bound by one at the time of his arrest.

Another 19-year-old, Nicholas Bennett, is currently in hospital and will be charged with first-degree murder over the death of Pinizzotto.

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“In connection with this investigation, there’s an outstanding suspect, Zara Jabbi,” Demkiw said. “We are doing everything we can to find and arrest him.”

The chief offered no update on where he might be.

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea