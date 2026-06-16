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Sports

Federal Court to hear case of World Cup player denied entry amid rape claim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2026 9:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Security net now in place for World Cup'
Security net now in place for World Cup
Safety has been a significant part of the planning for World Cup games in Vancouver and with the tournament now underway, we're seeing the extent of how that security net has been cast. Paul Johnson reports.
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Ghana‘s bid to get midfielder Thomas Partey into Canada for the World Cup heads to Federal Court this morning.

A judge is scheduled to hear an injunction application seeking to overturn Canada’s decision to deny entry to Partey, who is awaiting trial on rape and sexual assault charges in England.

The 32-year-old remains in the United States after being refused entry for Ghana’s opening match against Panama on Wednesday in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'City of Toronto marks 100 days until Fifa World Cup 2026 with celebratory event'
City of Toronto marks 100 days until Fifa World Cup 2026 with celebratory event

Ghana’s government has called the decision “extremely unfair” and vowed to challenge it through the courts.

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Partey is awaiting trial on five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault involving another woman. His lawyer said in March that he also intends to plead not guilty to two additional rape counts.

Canada has said immigration decisions are made on a case-by-case basis and that hosting the World Cup does not change the country’s immigration laws.

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