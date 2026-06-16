Jelly Roll files for divorce from Bunnie XO after nearly 10 years of marriage

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Country singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, according to Tennessee court records.

The 41-year-old Need a Favor singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, on May 18, according to court records, viewed by Global News.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have not commented publicly on their split. Bunnie XO, 46, posted a message on her Instagram story before TMZ first broke the news on Monday night, writing, “She’s getting her sparkle back.”

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Global News has reached out to Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s reps for comment, but has not received a response.

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The news comes after nearly 10 years of marriage for the couple, who tied the knot in August 2016.

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Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie XO on stage in 2016 and the couple exchanged vows the same night. They went on to renew their vows in 2023 in the same Vegas chapel where they first said “I do.”

During the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, Jelly Roll thanked his podcaster wife while accepting his award for best contemporary country album.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you,” he said. “I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

The couple have been very open about the ups and downs in their relationship.

In October 2025, Jelly Roll admitted that he had an affair early on in his marriage to Bunnie XO during an appearance on the Human School podcast.

“One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife,” the singer admitted. “Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.

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“I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in a way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today. I truly am.”

The Son of a Sinner singer said he put in “a lot of work to repair” his relationship with Bunnie XO after the affair.

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Bunnie XO also shared that the couple briefly split in 2018 during a TikTok she posted last year.

“Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote. “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.”