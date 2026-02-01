2026 Grammy Awards winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with 9 nominations

Send this page to someone via email

Music’s biggest night is here and Kendrick Lamar’s dominance continues as he leads the nominations with nine nods at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Lamar is up for record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

The Not Like Us rapper has 22 Grammy career wins and 66 nominations in total. His album GNX is his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something no other artist has ever achieved. If it wins, it will be his first win in the category. And it will be only the third rap album to win the top prize, following Outkast in 2004 for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lamar already won three Grammys for best rap song, best rap performance and best melodic rap performance during the premiere ceremony, a pre-telecast show held at the adjacent Peacock Theater.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

1:42 2026 Grammy Awards nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads list of music contenders

Canada’s Cirkut won the Grammy for producer of the year after helming hits including Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. and The Weeknd’s Big Sleep.

He also took home the award for best dance pop recording Grammy alongside Canadian sound mixer Serban Ghenea for Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra. The Halifax, N.S. native is also up for both record and song of the year, twice — for Abracadabra and APT. — as well as album of the year.

“Once upon a time I was a kid from Canada making beats in my bedroom and now I’m here,” he said on Sunday.

View image in full screen Cirkut accepts the award for producer of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Justin Bieber, set to perform during the ceremony, is up for four awards including album of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best R&B performance. The two-time Grammy winner last performed at the Grammys four years ago.

Canadian folk legend Joni Mitchell accepted the Grammy for best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years, a box set featuring unreleased material from her personal archives.

The 82-year-old singer donned an “Ice Out” pin on her outfit while on stage to accept her award. The anti-ICE pins were first seen at the 2026 Golden Globes last month with celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Natasha Lyonne wearing the pins in tribute to Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

View image in full screen Joni Mitchell accepts the award for best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980)” during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is only the second time an all-Spanish language album has been nominated for the top prize. This comes three years after Bad Bunny’s release, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to earn a nomination in the album of the year category.

The Puerto Rican superstar is up for six awards, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for album, song and record of the year simultaneously.

He took home the Grammy for best global music performance during the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the live show.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025, were eligible for nominations.

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Swag, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Mutt, Leon Thomas

Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

APT., Rose & Bruno Mars

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Anxiety, Doechii

APT., Rose & Bruno Mars

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Best Music Video

Young Lion, Sade

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

So Be It, Clipse

WINNER: Anxiety, Doechii

Love, OK Go

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTER/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Gabriela, Katseye

APT., Rose, Bruno Mars

30 for 30, SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Lola Young

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Best Rap Performance

Outside, Cardi B

WINNER: Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety, Doechii

TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I, Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me, Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

WINNER: Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

WeMaj, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

Somebody Loves Me, Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety, Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire

Sticky, Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF, GloRilla

WINNER: TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Performance

Yukon, Justin Bieber

It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

WINNER: Folded, Kehlani

Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are, Durand Bernarr

Uptown, Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too, Ledisi

Crybaby, SZA

WINNER: Vibes Don’t Lie, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Folded, Kehlani

Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified, Durand Bernarr

Yes It Is, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Giveon

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

WINNER: Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

WINNER: Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson

Jus Keep Watching, Tate McRae

Illegal, PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Eusexua, FKA Twigs

Ten Days, Fred Again..

Fancy That, PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale, Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 , Skrillex

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones

I Quit, Haim

From Zero, Linkin Park

WINNER: Never Enough, Turnstile

Idols, Yungblud

Best Rock Song

WINNER: As Alive as You Need Me to Be, Nine Inch Nails

Caramel, Sleep Token

Glum, Hayle Williams

Never Enough, Turnstile

Zombie, Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl and the Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile

Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams

WINNER: Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning, Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror, Dream Theater

Lachryma, Ghost

Emergence, Sleep Token

Soft Spine, Spiritbox

WINNER: Birds, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable, Bon Iver

WINNER: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer, Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose on the Grindstone, Tyler Childers

Good News, Shaboozey

WINNER: Bad as I Used to Be, Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie, Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used to Do, Margo Price & Tyler Childers

WINNER: Amen, Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: Bitin’ List, Tyler Childers

Good News, Shaboozey

I Never Lie, Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe), Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta, Karol G

WINNER: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr

PostMortem, Sarah Silverman

Single Lady, Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx

WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Best Musical Theatre Album

WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Dan Auerbach

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: EoO, Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino, Ciro Hurtado

JERUSALEMA, Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y QuE, Yeisy Rojas

Shrini’s Dream – Live, Shakti

Daybreak, Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best Historical Album

You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos, Doc Pomus

WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), Joni Mitchell

The Making of Five Leaves Left, Nick Drake

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41), Various Artists

Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39), Various Artists

— With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press