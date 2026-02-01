Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

2026 Grammy Awards winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with 9 nominations

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 7:15 pm
8 min read
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Kendrick Lamar performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
Music’s biggest night is here and Kendrick Lamar’s dominance continues as he leads the nominations with nine nods at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Lamar is up for record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

The Not Like Us rapper has 22 Grammy career wins and 66 nominations in total. His album GNX is his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something no other artist has ever achieved. If it wins, it will be his first win in the category. And it will be only the third rap album to win the top prize, following Outkast in 2004 for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lamar already won three Grammys for best rap song, best rap performance and best melodic rap performance during the premiere ceremony, a pre-telecast show held at the adjacent Peacock Theater.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Click to play video: '2026 Grammy Awards nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads list of music contenders'
2026 Grammy Awards nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads list of music contenders

Canada’s Cirkut won the Grammy for producer of the year after helming hits including Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. and The Weeknd’s Big Sleep.

He also took home the award for best dance pop recording Grammy alongside Canadian sound mixer Serban Ghenea for Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra. The Halifax, N.S. native is also up for both record and song of the year, twice — for Abracadabra and APT. — as well as album of the year.

“Once upon a time I was a kid from Canada making beats in my bedroom and now I’m here,” he said on Sunday.

Cirkut accepts the award for producer of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Cirkut accepts the award for producer of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Justin Bieber, set to perform during the ceremony, is up for four awards including album of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best R&B performance. The two-time Grammy winner last performed at the Grammys four years ago.

Canadian folk legend Joni Mitchell accepted the Grammy for best historical album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years, a box set featuring unreleased material from her personal archives.

The 82-year-old singer donned an “Ice Out” pin on her outfit while on stage to accept her award. The anti-ICE pins were first seen at the 2026 Golden Globes last month with celebrities like Mark Ruffalo and Natasha Lyonne wearing the pins in tribute to Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

Joni Mitchell accepts the award for best historical album for "Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980)" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Joni Mitchell accepts the award for best historical album for “Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980)” during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is only the second time an all-Spanish language album has been nominated for the top prize. This comes three years after Bad Bunny’s release, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to earn a nomination in the album of the year category.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Puerto Rican superstar is up for six awards, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to be nominated for album, song and record of the year simultaneously.

He took home the Grammy for best global music performance during the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the live show.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025, were eligible for nominations.

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Swag, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Mutt, Leon Thomas
Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
Wildflower, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
APT., Rose & Bruno Mars
The Subway, Chappell Roan

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Anxiety, Doechii
APT., Rose & Bruno Mars
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Best Music Video

Young Lion, Sade
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
So Be It, Clipse
WINNER: Anxiety, Doechii
Love, OK Go

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTER/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Gabriela, Katseye
APT., Rose, Bruno Mars
30 for 30, SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
Mayhem, Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Lola Young
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren

Best Rap Performance

Outside, Cardi B
WINNER: Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety, Doechii
TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I, Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me, Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
WINNER: Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
WeMaj, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
Somebody Loves Me, Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety, Doechii
The Birds Don’t Sing, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire
Sticky, Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
TGIF, GloRilla
WINNER: TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Performance

Yukon, Justin Bieber
It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
WINNER: Folded, Kehlani
Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas
Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are, Durand Bernarr
Uptown, Lalah Hathaway
Love You Too, Ledisi
Crybaby, SZA
WINNER: Vibes Don’t Lie, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Folded, Kehlani
Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker
It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Overqualified, Durand Bernarr
Yes It Is, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Giveon
Why Not More?, Coco Jones
The Crown, Ledisi
Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
WINNER: Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
WINNER: Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson
Jus Keep Watching, Tate McRae
Illegal, PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Eusexua, FKA Twigs
Ten Days, Fred Again..
Fancy That, PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale, Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 , Skrillex

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones
I Quit, Haim
From Zero, Linkin Park
WINNER: Never Enough, Turnstile
Idols, Yungblud

Best Rock Song

WINNER: As Alive as You Need Me to Be, Nine Inch Nails
Caramel, Sleep Token
Glum, Hayle Williams
Never Enough, Turnstile
Zombie, Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl and the Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park
Never Enough, Turnstile
Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams
WINNER: Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning, Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror, Dream Theater
Lachryma, Ghost
Emergence, Sleep Token
Soft Spine, Spiritbox
WINNER: Birds, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable, Bon Iver
WINNER: Songs of a Lost World, The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer, Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
WINNER: Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose on the Grindstone, Tyler Childers
Good News, Shaboozey
WINNER: Bad as I Used to Be, Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie, Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used to Do, Margo Price & Tyler Childers
WINNER: Amen, Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: Bitin’ List, Tyler Childers
Good News, Shaboozey
I Never Lie, Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson
A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro
Bogotá (Deluxe), Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta, Karol G
WINNER: Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr
PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
Single Lady, Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
WINNER: Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Best Musical Theatre Album

WINNER: Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Dan Auerbach

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: EoO, Bad Bunny 
Cantando en el Camino, Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA, Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y QuE, Yeisy Rojas
Shrini’s Dream – Live, Shakti
Daybreak, Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar

Best Historical Album

You Can’t Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos, Doc Pomus
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), Joni Mitchell
The Making of Five Leaves Left, Nick Drake
Roots Rocking Zimbabwe – The Modern Sound of Harare’ Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41), Various Artists
Super Disco Pirata – De Tepito Para el Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No.39), Various Artists

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

