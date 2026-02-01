2026 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet looks

Descrease article font size
It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The
2026 Grammy Awards are here.
Pop music’s biggest names have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet, but only a select few will clinch one of the industry’s
most coveted awards.
Comedian Trevor Noah returned to host Sunday night’s ceremony for the sixth year in a row, and the performance list featured
Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and more, including a tribute performance to Ozzy Osbourne.
Before the Grammys kick off, all eyes are on the red carpet — where this year bold fashion, big personality and flashes of political activism took centre stage. From daring gowns to sartorial statements and “Ice Out” pins, here are some of the most eye-catching looks from this year’s awards.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
FKA twigs
FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lola Young
Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Brianna Bryson/WireImage
Shaboozey
US singer Shaboozey arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.
Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images
Gesaffelstein
French DJ Gesaffelstein arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026.
Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Justin and Hailey Bieber
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Joy Villa
Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Slash
(L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tyla
Tyla at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rosé
Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sombr
Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
