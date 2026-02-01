Menu

Entertainment

2026 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet looks

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted February 1, 2026 8:31 pm
1 min read
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Share

It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The 2026 Grammy Awards are here.

Pop music’s biggest names have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet, but only a select few will clinch one of the industry’s most coveted awards.

Comedian Trevor Noah returned to host Sunday night’s ceremony for the sixth year in a row, and the performance list featured Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and more, including a tribute performance to Ozzy Osbourne.

Before the Grammys kick off, all eyes are on the red carpet — where this year bold fashion, big personality and flashes of political activism took centre stage. From daring gowns to sartorial statements and “Ice Out” pins, here are some of the most eye-catching looks from this year’s awards.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FKA twigs

FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lola Young

Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Shaboozey

US singer Shaboozey arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. View image in full screen
US singer Shaboozey arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Gesaffelstein

French DJ Gesaffelstein arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. View image in full screen
French DJ Gesaffelstein arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin and Hailey Bieber

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Joy Villa

Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Slash

(L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
(L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyla

Tyla at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Tyla at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosé

Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sombr

Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. View image in full screen
Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
