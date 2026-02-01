2026 Grammy Awards: The most eye-catching red carpet looks

See more sharing options

It’s time, music and fashion lovers: The 2026 Grammy Awards are here.

Pop music’s biggest names have descended on Los Angeles to walk the red carpet, but only a select few will clinch one of the industry’s most coveted awards.

Comedian Trevor Noah returned to host Sunday night’s ceremony for the sixth year in a row, and the performance list featured Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Lola Young and more, including a tribute performance to Ozzy Osbourne.

Before the Grammys kick off, all eyes are on the red carpet — where this year bold fashion, big personality and flashes of political activism took centre stage. From daring gowns to sartorial statements and “Ice Out” pins, here are some of the most eye-catching looks from this year’s awards.

Sabrina Carpenter

View image in full screen Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

View image in full screen Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Teddy Swims

View image in full screen Teddy Swims attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FKA twigs

View image in full screen FKA twigs attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joni Mitchell

View image in full screen Joni Mitchell attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lola Young

View image in full screen Lola Young attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Latifah

View image in full screen Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Shaboozey

View image in full screen US singer Shaboozey arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Gesaffelstein

View image in full screen French DJ Gesaffelstein arrives for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026. Etienne LAURENT / AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

View image in full screen Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chappell Roan

View image in full screen Chappell Roan attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin and Hailey Bieber

View image in full screen (L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joy Villa

View image in full screen Joy Villa attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Slash

View image in full screen (L-R) Slash and Meegan Hodges attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Dean

View image in full screen Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Tyla

View image in full screen Tyla at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Bad Bunny

View image in full screen Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rosé

View image in full screen Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Zara Larsson

View image in full screen Zara Larsson attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

