ICE agent shoots, kills woman in Minneapolis: officials

Send this page to someone via email

A U.S. immigration officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to local and federal officials.

The fatal shooting marks the latest incident in President Donald Trump’s countrywide crackdown on migrants. It’s at least the fifth person killed in a handful of states since 2024, according to the Associated Press.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said on X that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer began firing after a “violent rioter” weaponized her vehicle and attempted to run over ICE officers in ” an attempt to kill them.”

McLaughlin said it was an “act of domestic terrorism.” The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries, she confirmed.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey said he had seen footage of the incident and accused federal authorities of spinning the shooting as an act of self-defence, an argument he said was “bullsh–t.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying,” he continued.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The priority then became to get ICE off the scene, whose presence he said caused “chaos” and was “problematic.”

“I have a message for ICE,” Frey continued, “get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”

Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.… — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 7, 2026

Federal authorities are in the midst of an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota, following allegations of fraud among Somali residents in the state and as part of a broader nationwide clampdown on immigration that began last year. The crackdown has targeted areas with large immigrant communities, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

More than 2,000 agents and officers are expected to participate in the Minnesota crackdown.

Story continues below advertisement

A large group of protesters gathered at the scene after the shooting, where they expressed their anger to local and federal officers on-scene, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press