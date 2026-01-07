Menu

U.S. News

ICE agent shoots, kills woman in Minneapolis: officials

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 7, 2026 1:25 pm
Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. View image in full screen
Law enforcement officers attend to the scene of the shooting involving federal law enforcement agents, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Tom Baker
A U.S. immigration officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to local and federal officials.

The fatal shooting marks the latest incident in President Donald Trump’s countrywide crackdown on migrants. It’s at least the fifth person killed in a handful of states since 2024, according to the Associated Press.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, said on X that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer began firing after a “violent rioter” weaponized her vehicle and attempted to run over ICE officers in ” an attempt to kill them.”

McLaughlin said it was an “act of domestic terrorism.” The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries, she confirmed.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey said he had seen footage of the incident and accused federal authorities of spinning the shooting as an act of self-defence, an argument he said was “bullsh–t.”

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying,” he continued.

The priority then became to get ICE off the scene, whose presence he said caused “chaos” and was “problematic.”

“I have a message for ICE,” Frey continued, “get the f–k out of Minneapolis.”

Federal authorities are in the midst of an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota, following allegations of fraud among Somali residents in the state and as part of a broader nationwide clampdown on immigration that began last year. The crackdown has targeted areas with large immigrant communities, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

More than 2,000 agents and officers are expected to participate in the Minnesota crackdown.

A large group of protesters gathered at the scene after the shooting, where they expressed their anger to local and federal officers on-scene, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press

