Mark Ruffalo protests ICE, calls Trump ‘worst human being’ at Golden Globes

Some celebrities donned anti-ICE pins at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday in tribute to Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed in her car by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent last week in Minneapolis.

The black-and-white pins displayed slogans like “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” as celebrities walked the red carpet at the awards show held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Mark Ruffalo wore the pin on the red carpet and told USA Today, “This is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.”

Ruffalo then directed his attention to U.S. President Donald Trump, saying, “We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He’s telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality, but the guy is a convicted felon; a convicted rapist.”

“He’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being,” Ruffalo continued, referring to allegations about Trump’s involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble.

“So this is for her,” Ruffalo said. “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country. And what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

View image in full screen Mark Ruffalo, left, and Sunrise Coigney arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in California. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ruffalo posted about “ICE OUT” on Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony, writing, “This week an American citizen was killed by ICE, and as a concerned human, I can’t pretend like this is normal.”

“This is an invitation to everyone who follows me, if you’re concerned — you are not alone — together, we can stop the violence, and #begood, in honor of Renee Macklin Good,” he added.

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne wore the pin on her clutch while walking the red carpet and said, “I just think it’s important that we don’t normalize what’s going on in this country right now. I love America. I love us. I love our communities, free speech, the Trevor Project and all that, so I think it’s important. Renee Good. Say her name.”

View image in full screen Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Wanda Sykes also wore the pin and told Variety, “This is for the mother who was murdered by a ICE agent and it’s really sad. I know people are out marching today.”

“We need to speak up. We need to be out there and shut this rogue government down. It’s awful what they are doing to people.”

View image in full screen Wanda Sykes arrives for the 83rd Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Jan. 11, 2026. Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Jean Smart donned the pin once inside the ballroom, and was wearing it on her dress as she accepted the award for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy series.

In her acceptance speech, the Hacks star called on the audience to “do the right thing.”

“There’s just a lot that could be said tonight — I said my rant on the red carpet, so I won’t do it here … But let’s all do the right thing. I think everybody in their hearts comes with the right things to do, so let’s do the right thing,” she said.

View image in full screen Jean Smart poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a female actor in a television series, musical or comedy, for ‘Hacks’ during the 83rd Golden Globes on Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Smart spoke about the pin on the red carpet during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I know there are people who find it annoying when actors take opportunities like this to talk about social and political things, but I’m not here right now as an actress. I’m just speaking as a citizen and a mom, and I hope people understand that.”

“Everything is a little bit overshadowed with everything that’s going on in our country,” Smart said. “I feel like we’re kind of at a turning point in our country, and I hope people can keep their heads, because I think that’s actually going to be the hardest thing, to keep our heads. But that’s going to take a lot of courage and a lot of restraint, but I think that’s important.”

The #BeGood campaign was organized by Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power and Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of a Latino advocacy group called Maremoto.

“Everyday, everywhere, regular people are being good: keeping kids safe when they walk to school, filming fathers who are being disappeared from their workplaces, donating to fundraisers to support organizations who are keeping us safe. The #BeGood campaign is launching following reports that 2025 was one of ICE’s deadliest year in two decades, and in response to the current administration’s $100 million wartime recruitment campaign aimed at expanding enforcement capacity,” read a statement from the campaign.

“For the past year, the Trump administration has been stretching federal power to punish and intimidate communities, often by turning immigrants into scapegoats and using the Department of Homeland Security as the tip of the spear. ICE is not making our communities safer. They are bringing chaos into our streets, and families, immigrants and U.S. citizens alike, pay the price,” the statement continued.

Since the shooting last Wednesday, protests have broken out across the country, calling for accountability for Good’s death as well as a separate shooting in Portland where Border Patrol agents wounded two people. Some protests have resulted in clashes with law enforcement, especially in Minneapolis, where ICE is carrying out its largest immigration enforcement operation to date.

The Trump administration has doubled down in defending the ICE agent’s actions, maintaining that he was acting in self-defence and thought Good was going to hit him with her car.

“We need every part of civil society, society to speak up,” said Stamp. “We need our artists. We need our entertainers. We need the folks who reflect society.”

The organizers pledged to continue the campaign throughout awards season to ensure the public knows the names of Good and others killed by ICE agents in shootings.

— With files from The Associated Press