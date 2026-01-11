Golden Globes 2026 winners list: ‘One Battle After Another’ leads ahead of ceremony

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are kicking off Hollywood’s awards season, honouring the year’s best in film and TV.
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who opened her monologue by saying, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed it with “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”
Oscar frontrunner One Battle After Another leads all nominees with nine, including acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson.
The Golden Globe Awards divides films between drama and musical or comedy in the top categories, and One Battle After Another is categorized as a comedy. Competing against DiCaprio for Best Actor are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and George Clooney for Jay Kelly.
Infiniti’s competition for Best Actress includes Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, Emma Stone for Bugonia and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Close on One Battle After Another’s heels is Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian drama about a filmmaking family. The film’s eight nominations included nods for four of its actors: Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
Canadians made a strong showing in this year’s Golden Globe nominations, with Korean-Canadian director Maggie Kang earning a nod for best animated feature for her debut film KPop Demon Hunters. She’ll compete against Toronto’s Domee Shi, who co-directed the fantasy adventure film Elio.
Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident – France
No Other Choice – South Korea
The Secret Agent – Brazil
Sentimental Value – Norway
Sirāt – Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia
Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
**WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
**WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Avatar: Fire and Ash — Dream As One by Miley Cyrus
KPop Demon Hunters— Golden by Huntr/x
Sinners — I Lied to Your by Miles Caton
Wicked: For Good— No Place Like Home by Cynthia Erivo
Wicked: For Good — The Girl in the Bubble by Ariana Grande
Train Dreams — Train Dreams by Nick Cave
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
TV
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
**WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
**WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance by an Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
**WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Sarah Silverman, Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First
— With files from The Associated Press
