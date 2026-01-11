Golden Globes 2026 winners list: ‘One Battle After Another’ leads ahead of ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are kicking off Hollywood’s awards season, honouring the year’s best in film and TV.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards ceremony is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, who opened her monologue by saying, “The Golden Globes: without a doubt the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now!” She followed it with “we’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at $5.”

Oscar frontrunner One Battle After Another leads all nominees with nine, including acting nods for Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti and a directing nomination for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The Golden Globe Awards divides films between drama and musical or comedy in the top categories, and One Battle After Another is categorized as a comedy. Competing against DiCaprio for Best Actor are Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme and George Clooney for Jay Kelly.

Infiniti’s competition for Best Actress includes Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good, Emma Stone for Bugonia and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Close on One Battle After Another’s heels is Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian drama about a filmmaking family. The film’s eight nominations included nods for four of its actors: Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

Canadians made a strong showing in this year’s Golden Globe nominations, with Korean-Canadian director Maggie Kang earning a nod for best animated feature for her debut film KPop Demon Hunters. She’ll compete against Toronto’s Domee Shi, who co-directed the fantasy adventure film Elio.

Find a list of the nominees and winners in the major categories, bolded below.

—

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident – France

No Other Choice – South Korea

The Secret Agent – Brazil

Sentimental Value – Norway

Sirāt – Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab – Tunisia

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

**WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

**WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Dream As One by Miley Cyrus

KPop Demon Hunters— Golden by Huntr/x

Sinners — I Lied to Your by Miles Caton

Wicked: For Good— No Place Like Home by Cynthia Erivo

Wicked: For Good — The Girl in the Bubble by Ariana Grande

Train Dreams — Train Dreams by Nick Cave

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

TV

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

**WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

**WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

**WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First

—

— With files from The Associated Press