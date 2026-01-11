Golden Globes 2026: The best looks from the red carpet

Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The 83rd
Golden Globes took place in Hollywood Sunday evening, but before the awards came the red carpet.
This year’s Globes were a star-studded affair, with Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Kate Hudson and Dwayne Johnson presenting, alongside many other well-known faces.
READ MORE: Golden Globes 2026 winners list
Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Nikki Glaser took the stage as host, leading the charge for the second year in a row, recognizing the achievements of the most celebrated productions to hit both the big and small screens over the past year.
Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.
Nick Jonas and Prianka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Charli xcx
Charli xcx attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell
Glen Powell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/Wire Image
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Owen Cooper
Owen Cooper attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Mia Goth
Mia Goth attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’zion attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Adam and Jackie Sandler
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments