Golden Globes 2026: The best looks from the red carpet

The 83rd Golden Globes took place in Hollywood Sunday evening, but before the awards came the red carpet.

This year’s Globes were a star-studded affair, with Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Kate Hudson and Dwayne Johnson presenting, alongside many other well-known faces.

Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Nikki Glaser took the stage as host, leading the charge for the second year in a row, recognizing the achievements of the most celebrated productions to hit both the big and small screens over the past year.

Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.

Nick Jonas and Prianka Chopra Jonas

View image in full screen Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri

View image in full screen Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney

View image in full screen Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

View image in full screen Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Snoop Dogg

View image in full screen Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts

View image in full screen Julia Roberts attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

View image in full screen Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

View image in full screen Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ariana Grande

View image in full screen Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

View image in full screen Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

View image in full screen Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

View image in full screen Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

View image in full screen Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charli xcx

View image in full screen Charli xcx attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

View image in full screen Glen Powell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

View image in full screen Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

View image in full screen Paul Mescal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

View image in full screen Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/Wire Image

Zoe Kravitz

View image in full screen Zoë Kravitz attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

View image in full screen John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

View image in full screen Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Kate Hudson

View image in full screen Kate Hudson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Owen Cooper

View image in full screen Owen Cooper attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

View image in full screen Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mia Goth

View image in full screen Mia Goth attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

View image in full screen Odessa A’zion attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam and Jackie Sandler

View image in full screen Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Marlon Wayans