Entertainment

Golden Globes 2026: The best looks from the red carpet

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 11, 2026 8:30 pm
1 min read
(L-R:) Michael B. Jordan Charli xcx and Paul Mescal attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Michael B. Jordan Charli xcx and Paul Mescal attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026. Getty Images
The 83rd Golden Globes took place in Hollywood Sunday evening, but before the awards came the red carpet.

This year’s Globes were a star-studded affair, with Teyana Taylor, Colman Domingo, Kate Hudson and Dwayne Johnson presenting, alongside many other well-known faces.

READ MORE: Golden Globes 2026 winners list

Emmy-nominated comedian and actor Nikki Glaser took the stage as host, leading the charge for the second year in a row, recognizing the achievements of the most celebrated productions to hit both the big and small screens over the past year.

Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.

Nick Jonas and Prianka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Ayo Edebiri attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Snoop Dogg attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Julia Roberts attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Jennifer Garner attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Michael B. Jordan attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charli xcx

Charli xcx attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Charli xcx attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

Glen Powell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Glen Powell attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Colman Domingo attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Paul Mescal attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Jacob Elordi attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/Wire Image

Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Zoë Kravitz attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Nikki Glaser attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Kate Hudson attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Owen Cooper

Owen Cooper attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Owen Cooper attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mia Goth

Mia Goth attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Mia Goth attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A'zion attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Odessa A’zion attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Adam and Jackie Sandler

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. View image in full screen
Marlon Wayans attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Frazer Harrison/WireImage
