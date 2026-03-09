Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo dead at 60

Send this page to someone via email

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer for the rock band Boston, has died at the age of 60.

DeCarlo’s wife, Annie, and his children, Talia and Tommy Jr., confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Monday, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026.”

“After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage, right up until the very end,” the post continued. “During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another. Rest in peace, Dad.”

DeCarlo joined Boston as lead vocalist after frontman Brad Delp’s death in 2007 and toured with the band for nearly two decades.

His family launched a GoFundMe page before his death to help cover the costs of his treatments.

“In late September, Dad suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy. During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs,” the page read. “He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th.”

“We’ve created a GoFundMe to help support his needs and the challenges ahead. He is deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support he’s already received from friends, family, and fans all over the world. It has lifted him up during the hardest moments and reminded him he’s not fighting alone,” the fundraising page read.

The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$56,000 of its $50,000 goal from more than 450 donations.

DeCarlo’s family gave an update on his health on Jan. 2 in an Instagram post, writing, “After a long and difficult month in the hospital, he was finally able to return home the day after Christmas — and honestly, that was the greatest gift we could have asked for.”

“Physical therapy wasn’t easy, but our Dad was strong, determined, and a true fighter. He’s made incredible strides, fueled by visits from family and loved ones, and by seeing the overwhelming prayers and well wishes from all of you,” the post continued.

“Treatments to target the remaining cells in his brain will begin next week, so there is still a long road ahead. In one of our Dad’s own songs, he wrote, ‘Keep the faith and you’ll be on your way to a better day.'”

Boston’s website was updated with a photo of DeCarlo performing onstage with his birth and death dates written beside the photo after news of his passing spread.

DeCarlo was a fan of Boston before he got the chance to join the group in the late 2000s.

“When I first began to listen to Boston as a young teenager, I absolutely loved Brad’s voice and how he would sing those classic hits whenever there was a Boston song on the radio,” DeCarlo said in his bio on the band’s website. “It wasn’t like I was trying to sing like Brad, it was just that I loved to sing along with him.”

In 2015, DeCarlo spoke about how he felt about joining one of his favourite bands.

“We love to listen to it. But to actually perform it live, that’s almost indescribable,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling, and it’s something that the fans and band members share together in that moment of music. It’s just amazing.”

DeCarlo started the band Decarlo with his son Tommy DeCarlo Jr. in 2012. They were scheduled to headline Voices of Change: A Benefit Concert for Tommy DeCarlo on March 29 with other artists, including August Zadra, Donovan Duke of Pushh and Henry Peralta of Blue Monday.

Cancer continues to impact a larger number of people in Canada each year, a trend largely driven by the growing and aging population, according to a 2025 report from the Canadian Cancer Society.

According to the organization, two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and approximately one in four are expected to die of the disease. The four most commonly diagnosed cancers include lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.