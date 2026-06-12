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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 12, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Isn’t she the one who was caught licking donuts in a shop and putting them back. She was also recorded stating “I hate America” and “I hate Americans” .

  2. Anonymous
    June 12, 2026 at 9:09 am

    Yeah, she’s just pissed that there was no pay.
    Trump should have given out 20 million to various A Listers like Kamala did….oh wait he didn’t need to…..

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Ariana Grande criticizes White House use of her song, calls message ‘heinous nonsense’

By Jasper Ward Reuters
Posted June 12, 2026 8:45 am
1 min read
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
Ariana Grande arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
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American pop star Ariana Grande told President Donald Trump‘s administration on ​Thursday to stop using her music to promote its ‌policies.

The comment came after the White House shared a video on TikTok earlier this week highlighting its immigration policy. The video, which depicts federal ​agents arresting and handcuffing people, features the Grammy Award-winning ​singer’s 2024 song Bye.

Click to play video: 'Influencer who rushed Ariana Grande gets kicked out of Lady Gaga concert'
Influencer who rushed Ariana Grande gets kicked out of Lady Gaga concert
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“Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” Grande ​wrote in a comment posted on the White House video on ​TikTok on Thursday.

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A source close to the singer said her team is looking into how to remove the music from the video as soon as possible.

Responding ​to Grande, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “We’ll say this ​one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

Grande, a singer and Academy Award-nominated actress, was critical of the Trump administration last year after sharing a post on Instagram asking people who ​voted for Trump ​if their ⁠lives had gotten better since he returned to office.

Trump, now in his second non-consecutive term, has ​an active social media presence.

Members of his ​communications team ⁠often post short videos that feature popular songs to illustrate the president’s efforts to deliver on his campaign promises.

Some of the ⁠videos ​have featured hit songs while depicting images ​showing Trump’s immigration crackdown, U.S. military operations against Iran and the arrest of former Venezuelan President ​Nicolas Maduro.

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