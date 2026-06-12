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American pop star Ariana Grande told President Donald Trump‘s administration on ​Thursday to stop using her music to promote its ‌policies.

The comment came after the White House shared a video on TikTok earlier this week highlighting its immigration policy. The video, which depicts federal ​agents arresting and handcuffing people, features the Grammy Award-winning ​singer’s 2024 song Bye.

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“Please do not ever use my music ⁠in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” Grande ​wrote in a comment posted on the White House video on ​TikTok on Thursday.

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A source close to the singer said her team is looking into how to remove the music from the video as soon as possible.

Responding ​to Grande, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “We’ll say this ​one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.”

Grande, a singer and Academy Award-nominated actress, was critical of the Trump administration last year after sharing a post on Instagram asking people who ​voted for Trump ​if their ⁠lives had gotten better since he returned to office.

Trump, now in his second non-consecutive term, has ​an active social media presence.

Members of his ​communications team ⁠often post short videos that feature popular songs to illustrate the president’s efforts to deliver on his campaign promises.

Some of the ⁠videos ​have featured hit songs while depicting images ​showing Trump’s immigration crackdown, U.S. military operations against Iran and the arrest of former Venezuelan President ​Nicolas Maduro.