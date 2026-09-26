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1 comment

  1. Tony Place
    September 26, 2026 at 9:08 am

    The Tragically Bad. Today’s music acts in Canada are just not that good.

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Entertainment

The Tragically Hip, Feist to enter Songwriters HOF

By Kaitlyn McGrath The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2026 8:32 am
1 min read
Feist arrives on the red carpet for the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Feist arrives on the red carpet for the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
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TORONTO – Toronto’s indie music scene mainstay Feist and Kingston alt-rock legends the Tragically Hip are among the musical acts set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy and Los Angeles songwriter-producer Finneas are set to perform some of Leslie Feist’s music at the gala held at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Finneas, who Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, will also induct the singer, known for the hits “1234” and “You and I,” an acoustic duet with Tweedy.

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Meanwhile, Our Lady Peace and City and Colour are among the artists performing songs by The Hip, while actor and filmmaker Jay Baruchel will induct the band.

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Fellow inductees also include the songwriting partners behind Loverboy, Mike Reno and Paul Dean, and French-Canadian singer-songwriter Roch Voisine.

Other performers scheduled to take the stage include Amanda Marshall, Allison Russell and Charlotte Cornfield.

Longtime Drake producer Boi-1da is slated to make a special appearance. Also on hand as inductors are songwriter Jim Vallance and Olympic hockey gold medallists Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.

The ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos and singer Marie-Mai.

It will also be live-streamed globally via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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