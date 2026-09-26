Sask. celebrates Culture Days for 16th year

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A cultural movement that began in Quebec is continuing to thrive in Saskatchewan in its 16th year.

The province is celebrating Culture Days across 45 hubs, featuring free events such as workshops, open mics, and shows.

After beginning in Quebec, Culture Days has spread across the country – and the event has been celebrated in Saskatchewan since 2010.

“Culture is such a big part of our community and having people come out and engage together, especially when they’re doing interactive things,” said Dean Kush, CEO of SaskCultures and a Culture Days national board member.

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“It could be about the history of your community, it can be about a certain artist in the community that you can celebrate, and people in Saskatchewan have told us that they really value that.”

The Art Gallery of Regina has been involved with Culture Days from the start. The hub is opening a new gallery – The Fashion Show, exhibiting Saskatchewan artists and their creative expression through clothing.

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For two of the four artists showcased in this exhibit it’s their first time having their art in a gallery. The curator of the collection and director of the Art Gallery of Regina recognizes how important supporting the arts is.

“I really appreciate all the support that Culture Days does and really makes it possible for the gallery to do more,” Art Gallery of Regina Director Sandee Moore said.

“It’s a real privilege to work with our community partners as a hub.”

Culture Days is set to continue until Oct. 4, with events spreading throughout the province. More information can be found on the event’s website.