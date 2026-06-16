6 people charged with 2nd-degree murder of man in Ontario town

Police in York Region say six people have been charged with murder in the death of a man in Aurora, Ont., last week.
Police say they were called to a report of unknown trouble in the area of Wellington Street East and Walton Road around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
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They say when officers arrived, they found a man with “significant trauma.”
Police say 55-year-old David Gosse died at the scene, and investigators determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma.
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Police say six people, all between the ages of 29 to 58, have each been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
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