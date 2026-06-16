6 people charged with 2nd-degree murder of man in Ontario town

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Police in York Region say six people have been charged with murder in the death of a man in Aurora, Ont., last week.

Police say they were called to a report of unknown trouble in the area of Wellington Street East and Walton Road around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

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They say when officers arrived, they found a man with “significant trauma.”

Police say 55-year-old David Gosse died at the scene, and investigators determined his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Police say six people, all between the ages of 29 to 58, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.