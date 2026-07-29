Breach of systems at Montreal borough prompts investigation into possible data theft

Officials are unable to say whether personal or financial data has been compromised following a breach of IT systems at a Montreal borough.
Operations have been affected since Thursday, according to a post on social media from the Anjou borough. Telephone services have also been jeopardized.
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The borough said it has implemented all the “necessary measures” to ensure service continuity.
All services remain publicly accessible, but the submission of requests and payment of licences has been temporarily relocated to the Anjou Montreal Access Office located at 7701 Louis H. La Fontaine Blvd.
An investigation is underway to determine the origin and circumstances of the breach, officials said, and specialized resources are “fully mobilized to restore the situation as soon as possible.”
The borough has also filed an official complaint with Montreal police.
Residents can contact the borough by email or by calling the 311 hotline.
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