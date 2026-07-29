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Crime

Sex assault complaint against on-duty Ottawa police officer under watchdog probe

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a sexual assault complaint made against an Ottawa police officer. Global News
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An on-duty Ottawa police officer is under investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog regarding a sexual assault complaint made against them.

The Special Investigations Unit says the Ottawa Police Service contacted it on July 24 after receiving a sexual assault complaint. This prompted SIU to launch its investigation.

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“The reported incident occurred in January 2026 and relates to an alleged sexual assault involving an on-duty Ottawa Police Service officer and a woman,” a spokesperson for the SIU told Global News in an email.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case, the unit said.

No further details were provided by the SIU and it referred employment-related questions about the officer to the Ottawa Police Service.

Global News has contacted Ottawa police for more details.

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