Sex assault complaint against on-duty Ottawa police officer under watchdog probe

An on-duty Ottawa police officer is under investigation by Ontario’s police watchdog regarding a sexual assault complaint made against them.
The Special Investigations Unit says the Ottawa Police Service contacted it on July 24 after receiving a sexual assault complaint. This prompted SIU to launch its investigation.
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“The reported incident occurred in January 2026 and relates to an alleged sexual assault involving an on-duty Ottawa Police Service officer and a woman,” a spokesperson for the SIU told Global News in an email.
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Two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case, the unit said.
No further details were provided by the SIU and it referred employment-related questions about the officer to the Ottawa Police Service.
Global News has contacted Ottawa police for more details.
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