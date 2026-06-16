Ride-share driver facing sexual assault charges involving passenger: OPP

A Barrie ride-share driver is facing two charges of sexual assault following an alleged incident in Wasaga Beach.
Ontario Provincial Police said it received reports of a sexual assault involving a ride-share driver and their passenger on Sunday at about 2 a.m.
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OPP conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of a 58-year-old Barrie resident.
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That person has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators said there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
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