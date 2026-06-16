Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ride-share driver facing sexual assault charges involving passenger: OPP

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
ride share View image in full screen
A woman orders a ride share using a mobile app. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Barrie ride-share driver is facing two charges of sexual assault following an alleged incident in Wasaga Beach.

Ontario Provincial Police said it received reports of a sexual assault involving a ride-share driver and their passenger on Sunday at about 2 a.m.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP conducted an investigation leading to the arrest of a 58-year-old Barrie resident.

That person has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators said there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices