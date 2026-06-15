Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 3:42 pm

    What about people wanting to jump and see the carnage??. We gotta start genetically testing prospective parents.

  2. Dinah Moe Humm
    June 15, 2026 at 3:10 pm

    And the Darwin award goes to? Those who choose to JUMP while being held by an elastic.

  3. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    they can do this every second ,the world would still have not shortage of people

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

21-year-old woman dead after rope jump staff allegedly failed to attach cord

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 1:27 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Tourist dies in Brazil after bungee jumping staff fail to attach safety cord'
Tourist dies in Brazil after bungee jumping staff fail to attach safety cord
WATCH: A 21-year-old tourist has died after a bizarre bungee jumping accident in Brazil. The woman was allegedly tossed over the side of a bridge in Limoeiro do Norte, Brazil, without a safety rope attached. An investigation is expected into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 21-year-old woman fell to her death after rope jumping staff allegedly forgot to attach a safety cord before the instructors threw her from a bridge in Brazil.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was thrown from the Ponte do Esqueleto, an abandoned bridge in the municipality of Limeira, São Paulo, on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The woman appeared to be launched from the bridge airplane-style, with two instructors hoisting her above their shoulders as she spread out her arms.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau jumps from Canada’s tallest bungee platform, plunges head-first into lagoon'
Trudeau jumps from Canada’s tallest bungee platform, plunges head-first into lagoon

Footage shared online shows two men launching Freitas into a 40-metre abyss, allegedly without attaching her to any security equipment, as people around the group screamed at the instructors to attach her to the cord.

Story continues below advertisement

The instructors are wearing harnesses that appear to be attached to a security rope.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A police helicopter was called for rescue, but Freitas died at the scene, according to Brazilian outlet G1.

Police in Brazil have arrested three men who worked for the company offering rope jumps over the young woman’s death, The Associated Press reports.

Officials have also initiated an investigation that could reportedly lead to murder charges.

The City Hall of Limeira announced that it will sue the federal government following Freitas’ death on the bridge, known as the Skeleton Bridge.

“Since the beginning of 2025, the municipal administration had been adopting administrative measures and demanding action from the federal bodies responsible for the area,” the City Hall of Limeira said in a statement. “The tragedy this Saturday (13), which resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman, makes the continuation of this omission unsustainable and unacceptable.”

The City Hall of Limeira said that the responsibility for the inspection, maintenance and access control of the Skeleton Bridge lies exclusively with the federal government.

“Beyond the circumstances that led to the young woman’s death, it is necessary to investigate the responsibility for the lack of access control to a federal area that, for years, has presented known risks and continues without the necessary protection measures. The city hall and the city council have been demanding action for months so that the federal government assumes its responsibility,” Mayor Murilo Félix said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, the federal government’s omission has just resulted in yet another tragedy in Limeira,” Félix added.

Rope jumping is an extreme sport that differs from bungee jumping in the type of cord used and the resulting motion of the fall. Bungee jumping uses elastic rubber cords that create a vertical, bouncing effect, whereas rope jumping uses low-stretch climbing ropes that convert the fall into a horizontal, pendulum swing.

Click to play video: 'Video shows 3 being rescued from bungee ride in California'
Video shows 3 being rescued from bungee ride in California

In 2023, a tourist visiting an adventure park in Thailand faced a near-death experience while bungee jumping as the bungee cord snapped during the descent.

Footage of the incident shows the man in free fall when the bungee cord wrapped around his feet snaps, mere milliseconds before the end of the descent. The man’s body slammed into the water below at high speed.

Story continues below advertisement

He was able to swim back to the surface but his ankles were still bound together by what remained of the bungee cord.

Staff from the park helped the man out of the water and he was rushed to a local hospital.

—with files from The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices