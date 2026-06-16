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Crime

Probe into Saskatchewan trucking company prompts human trafficking charges: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan human trafficking supports in limbo'
Saskatchewan human trafficking supports in limbo
RELATED: Saskatchewan human trafficking supports in limbo – May 7, 2026
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A police investigation into a Saskatchewan trucking company led to two people facing charges, including human trafficking, according to the RCMP.

Work on the labour-related human trafficking case began last November after police in White Butte received a tip of an “occurrence at a local trucking business” in a rural municipality 45 kilometres north of Regina, the Saskatchewan RCMP wrote in a news release.

Employees at the trucking company in the RM of Edenwold were forced to pay a “large sum of cash” in exchange for a job to help them obtain permanent residency status in Canada, police said.

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Workers were also subject to withheld wages, working long hours without additional pay and forced to drive with unsafe loads, the release continued.

“Labour trafficking, which is a form of human trafficking, is a hidden crime that exploits vulnerable individuals for financial gain,” said Const. Sarah Fever, the lead investigator with the White Butte RCMP.

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Two people from Saskatchewan were arrested, according to the provincial police.

A 36-year-old from Spruce Creek and a 50-year-old from Regina were charged with one count of human trafficking, one count of receiving a benefit of human trafficking and one count of withholding or destroying documents, police said.

Both of the accused made their first appearance in court last Thursday and are expected to appear in the Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Regina on July 2.

The RCMP said they believe there are additional victims.

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