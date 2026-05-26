Investigation launched after man shot by Surrey police during response call

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The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called to Surrey after a man was shot by a Surrey police officer on Monday evening.

Police said that at 7:34 p.m., they were called to a house in the 12200 block of Southpark Crescent for a report of a suspicious man reportedly attempting to break into the home.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man reportedly confronted them and police fired their service-issued duty pistols, according to police.

The man was injured and was taken to the hospital for assessment and treatment.

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No details have been provided about the extent of the person’s injuries or how many shots were fired.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) was called as it was a police-involved incident where a person was hurt.

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They are now looking for witnesses to the incident and investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO on their witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the website.