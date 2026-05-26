Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Son of slain Lumby woman testifies in 2nd-degree murder trial of Vitali Stefanski

The trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from Tatjana's daughter.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 11:33 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Opening statements in Stefanski murder trial'
Opening statements in Stefanski murder trial
As the second-degree murder trial of Vitaly Stefanski gets underway, a Crown lawyer says Stefanski emerged shoeless from the forest near Lumby and admitted to police that he had killed his ex-wife Tatjana Stefanski. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crown counsel delivered opening remarks to the jury Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops as the five-week second-degree murder trial of Vitali Stefanski got underway.

Stefanski is accused of killing his ex-wife, Tatjana Stefanski, in the North Okanagan in April 2024.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Rigel Tessman told the jury the 44-year-old mother of two was last seen alive with the accused at the top of her driveway in Lumby and was found dead the following day in a wooded area near Mabel Lake with a bloody knife nearby.

“Police found Tatjana’s body in the afternoon of April 14, halfway down an embankment near the 19-km mark of the dirt forest road near Mabel Lake,” Tessman told the jury. “She had multiple stab wounds, including one to her chest and six to her rib cage.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty heavy and I’m kind of thinking five weeks of this is going to be a lot, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” said Jen de Bourcier, a friend of Tatjana’s family.

The Crown’s first witness to testify Tuesday was the former couple’s son, who was only nine years old at the time.

The boy told court that on the day his mother went missing, his father had dropped of a suitcase for him with personal belongings at the top of the driveway of the home he shared with his mother, sister, and his mother’s partner, Jason Gaudreault, at the time.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The boy said that as he rolled the suitcase down the driveway to the house, his mom passed him walking up the driveway.

He said that was the last time he ever saw her.

De Bourcier said while necessary for justice to be served, she worries about the children testifying and having to relive the tragedy all over again.

“It’s something that should never have to be done, you know,” de Bourcier said. “Children should never have to bear witness to the details around their parent’s death, especially in such a violent manner.”

Tessman said he expects it will take two and a half weeks to present all of Crown’s evidence and testimony and that numerous witnesses will be called to testify, including forensic experts and RCMP officers, who located the accused’s vehicle on a dirt road near Mabel Lake the day Tatjana went missing.

Story continues below advertisement

The prosecutor told the jury that they will hear from RCMP that as officers were helping in getting the vehicle towed out the next day, a shoeless man emerged from the forest and stated, “That is my car, I am the reason you’re here.”

Tessman went on to say that when RCMP asked the man if he was Vitali Stefanski, he responded saying, “Yes. She is dead. Yes. I killed her.”

Defense lawyers will present their case after the Crown concludes.

Click to play video: 'Man on trial testifies for murdering neighbour found in garbage compactor.'
Man on trial testifies for murdering neighbour found in garbage compactor.

The trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from Tatjana’s daughter.

“Hopefully justice will be served at the end,” de Bourcier said. “So that this family knows … what they’re working with moving forward as they step into their futures and the rest of their lives after this next five weeks is done.”

Story continues below advertisement

De Bourcier has started a GoFundMe for Gaudrault and the children to help with the financial burden during the five-week trial, which was moved from Vernon to Kamloops late last year after defence successfully argued was necessary to ensure the accused gets a fair trail.

Defence argued that if the trial was held in Vernon, the accused would be held in local RCMP cells during proceedings and would not have access to his laptop to review daily disclosure.

The judge granted the change of venue to allow the accused, who is in custody at the Kamloops Correctional Centre, access to his laptop.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing in shooting that killed innocent teen'
Sentencing hearing in shooting that killed innocent teen

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices